Pavarotti

A Ron Howard documentary celebrating the life of beloved opera star Luciano Pavarotti, who sold over 100 million records in his lifetime.

Today and Friday at 7.30pm.

https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/pavarotti/

R40+

A treat for fans of rock band Rush, featuring some of their best performances from R40 Live, including songs such as Closer to the Heart, Sub­divisions, Tom Sawyer and Jacob’s Ladder, and exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz and violinist Jonathan Dinklage.

Tomorrow at 8pm.

https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/rush-cinema-strangiato-2019/

Only You

An astounding debut feature from writer-director Harry Wootliff who jolts the romance genre into new life with a beautiful observational realism that inspires and stirs the soul. Starring Laia Costa and Josh O’Connor.

Saturday at 8.30pm.

https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/only-you

The Lehman Trilogy

An encore screening of a UK National Theatre performance of this critically acclaimed play by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes, starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles as the brothers who set up the firm that spectacularly collapsed into bankruptcy on September 15, 2008, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

Sunday at 6pm

https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/national-theatre-encore-the-lehman-trilogy/