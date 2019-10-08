The following films will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, this week.

The Souvenir

Acclaimed film-maker Joanna Hogg’s latest drama The Souvenir, a deeply personal examination of her own youthful experiences, will be screened today at 7.30pm.

A young film student Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) struggling to find a firm direction in life falls in love with a seemingly unwavering and decisive Anthony (Tom Burke). However, Anthony is not being honest about all aspects of himself and what Julie slowly discovers could have potentially devastating consequences for them both.

There will be further screenings on October 15 at 7.30pm, October 19 at 8.30pm and October 23 at 7.30pm.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-souvenir/

Voyage to Nowhere

The 1986 Spanish-language film El viaje a ninguna parte (Voyage To Nowhere) by Fernando Fernán Gómez will be screened courtesy of the Spanish Embassy in Malta tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The film tells the story of a company of comedians Spain during the 1940s and 1950s as they experience painful separations and happy encounters, intermingle work with love, economic problems with relatives, and hunger for the dream of achieving triumph. However, due to competition from cinema life gets increasingly tough for them and we witness the end of an era.

Admission is free but booking is required.

To watch a trailer and to reserve a seat, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/el-viaje-a-ninguna-parte-voyage-to-nowhere.

Pain and Glory

The final screening of Pain and Glory, the latest film by visionary Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, will take place on Friday at 7.30pm.

The films follows Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas) as a veteran film director afflicted by multiple ailments, reliving his childhood in Valencia, his first adult love in the Madrid, and the painful breakup of that love. In recovering his past and recounting his feelings of pain, absence and emptiness, he also finds his salvation. Banderas won Best Actor at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for this role in the film, which also stars Penélope Cruz as his mother.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/pain-and-glory-2/

Turandot

A live screening of a Metropolitan Opera performance of Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production of Puccini’s Turandot will take place on Saturday at 6.55pm. The production stars Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men, and Yusif Eyvazov as Calàf, the suitor who risks his head for her hand and sings the famed aria Nessun dorma. Eleonora Buratto is the slave girl Liù, and James Morris is Calàf’s long-lost father, Timur.

The conductor is Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

For tickets, visit https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org/?eventname=MET+Live+Turandot.