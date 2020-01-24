Little Women

Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm. Gerwig draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.

In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms – is both timeless and timely.

For tickets and to watch a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/little-women.

The King and I

A performance of the musical The King and I, recorded at the London Palladium, will be screened tomorrow at 4pm.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, it tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British school teacher whom the modernist king, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

With one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, and featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre – it is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals.

For tickets and to watch a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-king-and-i-from-the-london-palladium.

The Nightingale

The Nightingale, a mythic and thrilling tale of revenge set against the wilds of Tasmania, will be screened tomorrow at 8.30pm.

The film, directed by Jennifer Kent, is being screened exclusively at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema.

For bookings and to watch a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-nightingale-2.