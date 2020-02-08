Little Women

Writer-director Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women is being shown at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta today at 5.30pm and tomorrow at 8pm.

The acclaimed Oscar-nomianted film draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.

Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March are Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbour Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

The film, certified U, is showing again on February 13 and 18 at 7.30pm.

Wozzek

An encore of the Met Opera’s production of Alban Berg’s expressionistic opera Wozzeck is being screened tomorrow at 2.30pm.

Composed during and in the aftermath of World War I, Berg’s dark exploration of a soldier besieged by the evils of society, is staged by William Kentridge in a ramshackle warren of stairs, ramps, discarded furniture and debris.

Peter Mattei makes his role debut as Wozzeck opposite Elza van den Heever as Marie, the mother of his child. Singing the roles of Wozzeck’s tormentors are Christopher Ventris as the Drum-Major, Gerhard Siegel as the Captain and Christian Van Horn as the Doctor. Andrew Staples makes his Met debut as Andres.

The opera is conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.