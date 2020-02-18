When life becomes a minefield

The 2017 French-Belgian comedy film Just to Be Sure (Ôtez-moi d’un Doute) will be screened tomorrow at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta.

Directed by Carine Tardieu, the plot revolves around 40-something Erwan (François Damiens) who works as a bomb disposal expert in France, clearing World War II explosives and mines.

While the job has its share of risks, Erwan’s personal life is much more of a minefield: a DNA test reveals that his own dad Bastien (Guy Marchand) is not who he says he is, sending his son off on a quest to find his biological father, Joseph (André Wilms). As good things come in pairs, Erwan crosses paths with the elusive Anna (Cécile de France), who he undertakes to seduce. But one day when he pays Joseph a visit, he realises that Anna is, in fact, his half-sister. This bomb is even harder to defuse because his adoptive father now suspects that Erwan is hiding something from him.

The screening is a collaboration between the Alliance Française de Malte Mediterranée and Spazju Kreattiv with the support of the French Embassy and the Institut Français. To watch a trailer and to buy tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/otez-moi-dun-doute-just-to-be-sure-2017.

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen in Little Women.

Timeless coming-of-age period drama

The 2019 film adaptation of the coming-of-age 1868 novel Little Women by Louisa May Alcott will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema today at 7.30pm.

The period drama, directed by Greta Gerwig, retells the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms. The sisters – Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March – are portrayed by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen respectively, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbour Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/little-women.