Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, a film by Céline Sciamma that won multiple awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, including the Queer Palm, will be screened today at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema.

Set in late 18th-century France, painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned by an affluent countess to paint the wedding portrait of her sheltered but headstrong daughter Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), in the hope it will find her a wealthy husband.

While posing as her hired companion, Marianne is instructed to complete the portrait in secret, observing Héloïse by day and painting her by night. However, as the two women grow closer, their intimacy and attraction begin to blossom, paving the way for a simmering, star-crossed romance. This heartbreaking period piece is told with a distinctly modern feminist energy.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire will be screened today at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta. There will be additional screenings on Sunday at 8.30pm and later this month. To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/portrait-of-a-lady-on-fire.

The Lighthouse

Screening exclusively at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, The Lighthouse tells a hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson), trapped and isolated on a remote island off the coast of New England in the 1890s due to a seemingly never-ending storm.

As mysterious forces (which may or may not be real) loom all around them, the feuding duo engage in an escalating battle of wills and the tensions boil over. The film isdirected by Robert Eggers, the visionary film-maker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch.

The Lighthouse is showing tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, with an encore screening on Sunday at 6pm. It is rated 15+. To watch a trailer and for tickets, visitwww.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-lighthouse.