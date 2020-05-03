The Għaqda Biblika Maltija recently announced its fifth edition of the translation of the Holy Bible from its original language to Maltese. The text is available on the Bible app YouVersion for iOS and Android.

Besides this recently translated text, YouVersion also offers daily prayers from the Holy Scriptures and other sources for the spiritual benefit of children, youths and adults.

YouVersion’s Bible app has been downloaded for free on millions of smartphones, tablets and laptops.

In the coming weeks, the most recent translation of the Bible will be available from bookshops and online from Bibbja.mt.