A scuba diver has died after being rescued from the sea at Wied iż-Żurrieq on Monday morning.

A Red Cross lifesaver jumped into the sea when the 78-year-old diver got into difficulties.

The Polish man was brought to land and given CPR until an ambulance arrived at the scene and he was rushed to Mater Dei, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Police say he was diving in Wied iż-Żurrieq, a popular diving location because of the famous Blue Grotto and Um El Faroud wreck site.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry. Police investigations are under way.