Scuderia AlphaTauri and AlphaTauri Fashion unveiled the 2023 Formula 1 livery alongside AlphaTauri’s 2023 Autumn/Winter collection at the Lincoln Centre during New York Fashion Week.

In parallel to the live event, a digital reveal gave fans globally the opportunity to catch a first glimpse of the 2023 livery, which features the prominent red of the team’s new Principal Partner PKN ORLEN, together with the newest fashion collection. Furthermore, the event flagged the brands’ first key US milestone, in what is a pivotal year for both Formula 1 and AlphaTauri fashion in America, as F1 adds a third US date to its calendar and 2023 sees AlphaTauri enter the market for the very first time.

Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal, said: “Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in popularity due to the likes of Netflix and social media over the last few years. So, it’s extremely important that we continue to grow in this market, which is why I’m pleased we were able to launch our 2023 livery here today in New York City to show our appreciation to the US audience. Likewise, I think it’s great that AlphaTauri could display their new collection at the event, as this year is the first time they’ll sell their clothing here in America.”

Yuki Tsunoda commented: “I’ve had a lot of fun this week in New York City and it’s also been great to attend the event here today, it’s such a cool backdrop for both the fashion collection and our new 2023 livery. The classic Scuderia AlphaTauri colours looks great next to the new clothes and I can’t wait to try both out this season!”

Nyck de Vries added: “I’ve loved attending my first event as a Scuderia AlphaTauri driver, the opportunity to represent the brand at New York Fashion Week has been extremely special for me, and really showed me what the brand is about.”

“Entering the US market is another step in our expansion”, said Ahmet Mercan, AlphaTauri CEO. “Our goal is to make AlphaTauri better known and we are convinced that the consistent expansion of our sales network will make an important contribution to this.”

For more motoring news visit timesmotors.com