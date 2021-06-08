‘Reflections’, a solo sculpture exhibition by Gozitan artist Mario Agius (b. 1956), is currently open at Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria.

The exhibition, opened by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, is the result of various experiences collected by the artist in which various moments of human life are celebrated, posing a reflection upon our fragility and our needs to connect with each other.

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Most of Agius’s archaic and expressive works are sculpted in olive wood, weathered limestone, carrara marble and Gozo hardstone.

Agius studied sculpture and design with late artists Anton Agius and Harry Alden and furthered his studies in the UK with sculptor Ian Norbury. His sculptures are in constant dialogue with nature, sacredness of matter and narratives associated with humanity.

An illustrated catalogue is available at the exhibition. It includes an essay by professor Vince Briffa.

“True to its title, this body of work reflects on and is in turn a reflection of a higher order of values that humanity is imbued with,” he says.

“Agius is convinced that the human figure is the most truthful way for us to pay tribute to our culture, transmit our beliefs, and describe our experiences.”

The exhibition – supported by the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Heritage Directorate, Xagħra local council, Bank of Valletta, Michael Grech Financial Investments Services and GasanMamo Insurance - is open until 20 June from 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday. Entrance is free.