Gozitan sculptor Mario Agius is holding an exhibition, Reflections, at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria.

Most of Agius’s sculptures are mainly in olive wood, local weathered limestone, Carrara marble and Gozo hardstone.

Agius (b. 1956) studied sculpture and design with the late artists Anton Agius and Harry Alden and furthered his studies in the UK with sculptor Ian Norbury. His works are in constant dialogue with nature, the sacredness of matter and all the narratives associated with humanity.

The exhibition is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry, Xagħra Local Council, Bank of Valletta, Michael Grech Financial Investments Services and GasanMamo Insurance.

The exhibition, which closes on March 21, is open Mondays to Fridays from 7.30am to 2.30pm. On weekends and public holidays the doors are open from 9am to noon.