Dana, a sea lion who has been living at the Mediterraneo Marine Park for the past 26 years, has died, the park announced on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that Dana had been born under human care and became a cherished member of the Mediterraneo Marine Park family.

Recently, she developed a lump in her belly, not uncommon in elderly Patagonian sea lions (Otaria flavescens), whose life expectancy is typically 22 to 24 years.

Mediterraneo said the park's vet and carers immediately began administering round-the-clock care for Dana and sent a sample of the mass to the University of Camerino in Italy for testing.

The results confirmed the presence of a highly aggressive sarcomatous neoplasia, that was unlikely to respond to surgery or chemotherapy.

Just three days after the official diagnosis was received, Dana succumbed to the illness.

The park said that during Dana’s final days, it collaborated with international experts in marine mammal care and medicine to ensure her comfort and provide the best medical and pain-alleviating care possible.

Malta’s Veterinary and Phytosanitary Regulation Division was also kept constantly updated by the park’s vet.

The park had been heavily criticised last year after Times of Malta revealed that three female dolphins died there after ingesting material which contained lead.