As part of the Italy-Malta Interreg Sea Marvel project, interested schools have received special educational awareness sessions. In consideration of World Oceans Day students have forwarded their feelings and thoughts about the sea and the conservation of marine life.

“Responsible management and care toward a productive, healthy and functional sea is vital for future generations to cherish, marvel at, learn from and be inspired to protect too,” said Prof Adriana Vella, conservation biologist at the University of Malta, and lead coordinator of the project in Malta.

Among the best student entries were the poem Blue Wonder by Carl Zammit Bondin, from St Augustine College, a painting by Julia Micallef, from St Joseph School, Blata l-Bajda, a photograph by Kate Giordmaina from St Joseph School, Blata l-Bajda, and a photograph by Jade Sammut, from St Theresa College, Mriehel.

More Sea Marvel activities are expected for the next scholastic year and this is possible through the enthusiastic involvement of different heads of school, teachers and students that have taken up this opportunity through the project’s collaboration with the Ministry for Education, as an associate partner.