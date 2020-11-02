Sea rescues of turtles and dolphins are set to become faster and more wide-ranging, with Nature Trust first responders given access to a boat capable of travelling at over 50 knots across an extended range.

Access to the boat, Motorhead, has been made possible thanks to a collaboration between Nature Trust – FEE Malta and the Jarhead Young Sailors Foundation.

Apart from allowing rescue workers to use the boat, the foundation will also be providing logistical support and skippers to assist the Nature Trust wildlife rescue teams.

Nature Trust receives around 40 turtle rescue calls a year, as well as requests to rescue dolphins. The organisation also responds to rescue calls for terrestrial animals such as hedgehogs, snakes and bats.

The organisation’s president, Vincent Attard, said the collaboration would make it possible for rescue teams to take up rescues that previously required the help of the Armed Forces of Malta to carry out.

Thanks to the use of Motorhead, the organisation says it will now be able to respond to rescue calls made within a 24-kilometre area.

“I thank the AFM who at times do their best to help us and I also understand that at times the AFM would be very busy with other maritime duties,” Attard said.

“Such a collaboration also comes at a time when we will soon be opening our Wildlife Rehab centre project funded by the ERDF and supported by the Ministry for the Environment.”

The Jarhead Young Sailors Foundation is a non-profit voluntary organisation with the principal purpose of educating children, youths and young adults in the sport of sailing.

It was founded by Gregory Nasmyth and his wife, Samantha Rowe-Beddoe, with the remit of providing sailing opportunities to local children where there were none.