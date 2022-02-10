More than 60 photos focusing on a maritime theme are the subject of an exhibition by Paul Ellul currently on at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts, in Valletta. Titled IMITARI MMXXII, the exhibition is divided into four sections, capturing various forms of sailing, storms, coastlines in long exposure as well as the industrial side of shipping and harbour facilities in their raw form.

In Ellul’s words: “The exhibition is an attempt to help broaden people’s perspectives in the maritime photography genre. With the name IMITARI MMXXII, which translates from Latin into English as IMAGES 2022, we wanted to spark people’s curiosity by inviting the public to come in and take a closer look. Once visitors enter the galleries, the works will immerse them in a new world and we hope that they will take home a part of this world to then make their own space better. That is the ultimate goal for us.”

Ellul has a long and extensive sailing and yachting experience behind him and his works reflect his passion for the sea, water sports and creating compositions as well as the tenacity required to spend hours in solitude, whether it’s sailing itself or waiting to click at the right wave or cloud formation.

“I shoot with full-frame cameras and I always invest in the lenses because the images I want to create have to be captured in-camera in the highest possible detail,” Ellul says about his methodology.

“That’s 95 per cent of the work. Post-editing should be restricted to a bit of touching up.”

Some of Ellul’s favourite works adorning the walls of Palazzo de La Salle are images of storms, with one particular long exposure of Marsamxett Harbour, and some of the industrial maritime hardware compositions.

“But, in reality, practically all of the 28,000 images I have shot are like children, each one born from a love that developed at the scene or location,” he confesses. “It’s quite funny how a relationship develops between a photographer and the images produced over a period of time. At least that’s how it sits in my tiny mind.”

MSA president Adrian Mamo believes the show will attract not only lovers of photography but also sea and sports aficionados: “Paul Ellul’s images capture specific moments in time which stop the clock. His photos enable the viewers to let themselves swim into the thoughts that the sea conjures up.”

The photography exhibition is open at the Malta Society of Arts, Valletta until February 27. Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 7pm and Saturdays 9am to 1.30pm. Entrance is free subject to COVID-19 safety measures. For more information, visit www.artsmalta.org/events.