It is now illegal to collect sea urchins (rizzi), as the government increases its efforts to replenish the population of the species at risk of extinction.

The moratorium will last two years and contraveners will be penalised.

The government said in a statement the legal notice will come into effect on Friday and follows a study by the Environmental and Resources Authority, which found that sea urchins in Maltese waters are at risk of extinction.

Sea urchins are being monitored by the Department of Aquaculture. Photo: DOI

Sea urchins play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem by ensuring the survival of 18 different fish species and keeping invasive alien species at bay.

The Department of Aquaculture has therefore launched a restocking programme, through which urchins will be cultivated at San Luċjan and released into the sea.

Sea urchins will also be collected from the sea to undergo a lab process ensuring optimal reproductive health. Their growth will be monitored and studies will be carried out on their nutrition and DNA.

Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli and Parliamentary Secretary for Aquaculture Alicia Bugeja Said visited the site where sea urchins are cultivated at Fort San Lucjan. Photo: DOI Omar Camilleri

In two years, the authorities are hoping there will be a sustainable amount of sea urchins in Maltese waters.

The law does not prohibit the importation of sea urchins.

Restaurants and fish importers will be required to keep the necessary documentation to verify the origin of the catch in case of inspections.