German NGO Sea-Watch vowed Tuesday to continue rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean "if necessary with a new ship" following the detention of its captain in Italy.

As it waited for an Italian court to rule on the validity of the weekend arrest of Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete, group spokesman Ruben Neugebauer said it would press on with its work.

"We will continue to make sure human rights are respected in the Mediterranean... if necessary with a new ship if our own ship (Sea-Watch 3) remains impounded" in Italy, Neugebauer told reporters in Berlin.

Rackete was arrested after hitting a police speed boat while entering Lampedusa port with 40 people rescued from the Mediterranean.

Her vessel, banned from docking by Italian authorities, knocked the speedboat while pulling up to the pier on Saturday after a two-week stand-off at sea.

The 31-year-old, who was escorted by police to court in the Sicilian city of Agrigento, stands accused of putting the speedboat and the safety of its occupants at risk and could face up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

Neugebauer said Sea-Watch had raised more than one million euros ($1.1 million) in donations to cover legal defence costs for Rackete and now had the "financial means necessary to continue to work".

The case has stoked tensions between Rome and Berlin amid a continuing failure to coordinate migration policy within the European Union.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday called for Rackete's release following judicial proceedings "based on the rule of law".

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini retorted that Maas should "invite his fellow citizens not to break Italian laws".