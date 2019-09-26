Two workers from the government’s Cleansing and Maintenance Department have been assigned to ensure that seabins installed around the island are regularly emptied and maintained.

Malta’s fourth seabin was installed at the Vittoriosa Waterfront on Thursday to rid the area of micro plastics, oil and other debris.

The event was attended by Local Government Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Parnis and Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleansing Deo Debattista.

They said that two workers from the Cleansing and Maintenance Department will be dedicated to support the important initiative that aims to help rid the seas from debris.

The workers will he handling the emptying, maintenance and data collection of all seabins.

The initiative forms part of an international Seabin Project that aims to raise awareness about plastic littering and build sustainable floating bins that collect water-borne garbage, 24 hours a day.

The Seabin Project started in Malta last summer on the initiative of local company Strand Marine and environmental NGO Żibel.

Four seabins have been installed in Malta so far - the 3 Cities Marina Seabin in Senglea, the Yacht Marina Seabin in Pieta and Europe's first solar-powered seabin in Spinola Bay.

By the end of the year, there will be 19 seabins around Malta and Gozo in areas that include Marsaxlokk, Marsascala and Msida. The Vittoriosa seabin was one of 10 bins to be sponsored by Norwex.

Each seabin can filter 25,000 litres of seawater per hour and scoop up 1.5kg of floating debris per day including harmful microplastics up to 2mm small.