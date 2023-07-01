Transport Malta’s plans to build offices and a restaurant on a stretch of public open space along the Gżira and Ta’ Xbiex promenade have been recommended for approval by the Planning Authority’s case officer.

The application, PA/00680/22, proposes the ‘reconfiguration’ of a stretch of road on the seafront, part of which falls behind Ġnien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Gżira into a so-called ‘captainerie’.

This would include office space and storage, a retail outlet as well as a restaurant and an outdoor catering area.

The application revived plans filed by Transport Malta in 2021 that were later withdrawn, which proposed similar facilities, parts of which were planned to be built within the boundaries of the public garden. Hundreds of people have objected, with concerns including that it would violate the need for open spaces and deprive the public, block views of Valletta and reduce the promenade that links Sliema to Gżira, Ta’ Xbiex and Msida.

Hundreds have objected, with concerns including that it would violate the need for open spaces and deprive the public, block views of Valletta and reduce the promenade that links Sliema to Gżira, Ta’ Xbiex and Msida

Others argued that there is no material need for more restaurants and office space in the area and that the development would separate the promenade from the sea and create a “jungle of yachts”.

Objectors also expressed concern that the development could compromise the status of Grade 1 scheduled villas on the seafront.

Additionally, they argued that it would reduce the promenade to a two-metre pathway, cut parking spaces, obstruct pedestrian and cycle routes, destroy the character of the area and cause a domino effect of further development along the promenade.

The case officer said that part of the site that the development is proposed on is designated as a public open space while other parts do not have a designation.

TM touts addition of public space

While objectors have argued that the proposal would take away public space, the applicant argued that this covers an asphalted lane and car park and would therefore not impact the public’s enjoyment of the garden.

Transport Malta also added that the regeneration of the area would see the addition of some 1,400 square metres of new public space in the area thanks to the project.

The case officer also found that the visual impact of the project is set to be minimal, saying that only the view of a few non-scheduled villas from the garden will be partially blocked.

The application has been recommended for approval, with the case set to be heard by the Planning Commission on July 28.