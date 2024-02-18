The Seajet Malta National SB20 Sailing League, hosted by the Royal Malta Yacht Club as part of the RMYC Winter Series, took to the waters again on January 27 and 28.

The SB20 is the largest single-design keelboat fleet in Malta ever. Racing over both days with flat seas and force three to four winds, saw Outlaw and Sayonara Baby ending Day 1 tied with five points each.

Day Two brought a shift, with Sayonara Baby dominating and securing overall victory through diligent preparation and practice.

Sayonara’s team. spearheaded by Craig Farrugia Vella, enjoy the luxury of a superb light-weight young crew with the likes of Saul Vassallo, Jake Mallia, and Victoria Schulteis.

