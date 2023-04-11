In a feelgood final scene ripped straight from a Hollywood movie script, Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney celebrated his team’s crucial victory over promotion rivals Notts County by kissing goalkeeper Ben Foster.

McElhenney and fellow film star Ryan Reynolds have taken non-league Wrexham to a global audience since the duo bought the unfashionable Welsh club in 2020.

The popular FX documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ has captured the highs and lows of the team and their celebrity owners.

Monday’s 3-2 win against Notts County was perfect for the next instalment of the show as McElhenney and Reynolds watched from the stands while Wrexham moved within touching distance of promotion from the National League.

