Sir Sean Connery, the actor best known for his portrayal as James Bond, has died aged 90, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Connery as Bond in From Russia With Love. Photo: AFP

The Scottish actor won an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globes in an acting career that spanned five decades.



He was the first actor to play secret agent James Bond and starred in seven Bond films in total.

Connery also had key roles in films such as The Hunt for Red October and Indiana Jones. He won an Academy Award as best supporting actor for his part in the 1988 film The Untouchables.

His role in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen had brought him to Malta in 2002 for a three-day shoot in what was his last film.

Maltese film producer Winston Azzopardi, who worked with Connery on the set of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, described the actor as a "pleasant man and a great story-teller".

"I recall he kept joking and picking on my son who was very quiet at the time... and the sight of fans chasing him for authographs whenever he dined in Gozo."



Connery was knighted in 2000 for services to film drama.

Sir Sean Connery with his wife Micheline in Malta in 2002.