A man died on Thursday after facing difficulty while swimming at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, the police said.

An extensive search was carried out after three men were reported missing at 4.35pm.

They had been swimming at the Coral Lagoon when they found themselves in difficulty because of strong waves.

The police said one of the men - a 24-year-old Colombian - was saved by the Armed Forces of Malta while a 29-year-old Mexican grabbed on to the cliff to save his life. Both were given medical assistance on site.

A 25-year-old Colombian was later found dead.

The survivors were also assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.