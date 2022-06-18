The police have published a fresh photo of Nicholas Camilleri, as the search for the missing man continues.

The search kicked off in the Għajn Tuffieħa area on Friday after the 55-year-old man, who lives in Birkirkara, was reported missing.

The man was last seen in the vicinity of Għajn Tuffieħa.

An army helicopter and the police K-9 Unit are involved in the search.

Anyone with any information should drop by at the police headquarters or any police station, or call on 2122 4001 or 119. Information can be passed on anonymously.