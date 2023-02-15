Police are searching for a person who allegedly carried out an armed holdup in Birkirkara this afternoon and fled the scene of the crime with cash from the register.

The incident occurred at 12.30 pm on Wednesday at a shop in Triq tal-Ħerba, Birkirkara, the police said in a statement.

From an initial assessment from police officers who arrived on the scene, it appears that an unknown person, allegedly armed with a knife, entered the shop and demanded money from the cashier. The thief escaped from the scene after acquiring the cash.

Police said that no one was harmed in the incident but that a search for the person involved is still underway.