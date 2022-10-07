US physics professor and Fulbright scholar Sally Seidel will present her research in a talk organised by Malta Café Scientifique entitled ‘Discovering new particles’ on Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm, hosted by Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, in Studio B (Music room).

Millions of unique particles constitute specialised masses so big they would be visible from space if they were not buried underground. Finding them is a difficult task, and international teams are engaged in joint efforts to try to discover them.

In her talk, Prof. Seidel will explain how in order to understand the big picture of the world, one must look at the smallest things that exist; how every new discovery has the potential to answer a fundamental question about the nature of the universe; and why such enormous effort is being invested in this research.

