Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple and Manchester City’s bid to match Manchester United’s historic treble of 1999 are on a collision course over the next two weeks.

Premier League leaders City will host a potential title decider against second placed Liverpool on Sunday before the fierce rivals clash again in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 16.

However, the impact of the Champions League quarter-finals could have a big impact on who claims the domestic trophies.

Liverpool on paper have the better draw in the last eight as they take on Benfica, while City face a gruelling two legs against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

