Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple and Manchester City’s bid to match Manchester United’s historic treble of 1999 are on a collision course over the next two weeks.
Premier League leaders City will host a potential title decider against second placed Liverpool on Sunday before the fierce rivals clash again in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 16.
However, the impact of the Champions League quarter-finals could have a big impact on who claims the domestic trophies.
Liverpool on paper have the better draw in the last eight as they take on Benfica, while City face a gruelling two legs against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us