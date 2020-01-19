Influenza is a highly-infectious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs.

It occurs every season between the months of October and May, although the peak is usually reached by the end of January.

Through sentinel surveillance carried out by public health authorities supported by family doctors, the rate of influenza in the community is monitored.

With an ongoing upward trend, the highest community rate reached last year was of 16 persons from every 100 who visit the family doctor. Currently, the rate is of 10 persons from every 100.

Influenza poses a substantial burden on countries each year. Flu viruses cause many illnesses, hospital admissions and deaths.

During the winter months, seasonal influenza can infect up to 20 per cent of the population, depending on which viruses are circulating, and can cause substantial mortality. A global study found that, worldwide, up to 650,000 people die of respiratory diseases linked to seasonal influenza each year, and up to 72,000 of these deaths occur in the World Health Organisation European region.

Influenza viruses are spread mainly by droplets that are dispersed when a sick person coughs or sneezes while being close to other people. These droplets can land in their mouths or noses, thus infecting them.

A person also can get influenza by touching something that is infected by a virus like a table or desk and by afterwards touching their mouth, eyes or nose.

We have learned a lot about influenza and how we can prevent it. The first and best way to protect against it is to get the yearly influenza vaccine. The vaccine is recommended for anyone who is six months and older and it is to be administered every year.

People 55 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, pregnant women and children younger than five years, but especially those younger than two years, are more at risk of getting complications if they get influenza and hence the vaccine is essential for them.

Pregnant women should get the vaccine to protect themselves and their baby. Research shows that flu vaccination protects the baby for several months after birth. This is useful for those babies who are born during the influenza season as they cannot be vaccinated before the age of six months.

Influenza viruses are constantly changing. Therefore, the vaccines are updated upon recommendations of the WHO. This is done in order to protect against the flu viruses that research indicates are most likely to cause illness during the upcoming influenza season.

Influenza can cause mild to severe illness and, at times, can lead to death. It is different from a common cold. It usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often feel some or all these symptoms: fever or feeling feverish or having chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.

Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhoea, though this is more common in children than in adults. Most of the times, a person with influenza will find difficulty in continuing with daily chores.

Most people who get the flu will recover in a few days. However, some people may develop severe, life-threatening complications such as pneumonia.

Other possible serious complications which can be caused by influenza include inflammation of the heart (myocarditis), brain (encephalitis) or muscle tissues (myositis and rhabdomyolysis) and multi-organ failure (for example, respiratory and kidney failure).

Influenza virus infection of the respiratory tract can cause an extreme inflammatory response in the body and can lead to sepsis, which is the body’s life-threatening response to infection. It can also make chronic medical problems worse, such asthma or cardiac conditions.

For mild influenza, one can be treated at home. However, one needs to be careful and be on the lookout for warning signs and get medical care immediately.

In children, these warning signs include fast breathing or having trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, ribs pulling in with each breath, chest pain, severe muscle pain, dehydration, not passing of urine for eight hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying, reduced alertness, seizures, fever above 40oC or any fever for young babies, fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen, and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

In adults, the warning signs include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen, persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse, seizures, not urinating, severe muscle pain, severe weakness or unsteadiness, fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

When in doubt, it is best to see a doctor, no matter what.

Charmaine Tanti Gauci is the Superintendent of Public Health within the Ministry for Health.