Gozo’s Gaulitanus Choir launches its programme of events for the festive season with two informal caro­ling sessions at the Arkadia Commercial Centre today from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and next Sunday between 10am and 12 noon.

On Christmas Eve, the choir will be in attendance at the Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz, where guests will be warmed up for the Holy Night with a selection of carols in the hotel’s lounge from 7 to 7.45pm.

The Gaulitanus Choir and the Gaulitanus Orchestral Ensemble will give a concert at the Xagħra Basilica on Saturday, December 28. The grand concert, organised by Xagħra local council, will start at 7.30pm and will feature the choir and orchestra performing a variety of Christmas numbers.

The choir then rounds up its commitments for this festive season on New Year’s Day by presenting its annual concert, A New Year’s Toast. Now in its eighth edition, this is again being held at the Kempinski Hotel and starts at 7.30pm.

The concert musically ushers in the new year in style with a musical bonanza fittingly featuring a multifarious mix of Christmassy, operatic and other lively and bouncy repertoire, presented by the choir, its soloists and friends.

This will also be the first event celebrating the choir’s 30th anniversary.

All these events, for which entrance is free on a first-come, first-served basis, will be under the musical and artistic direction of the choir’s founder-director Colin Attard.