The President of Malta, George Vella, and Mrs Vella exchanged traditional season’s greetings with Prime Minister Robert Abela, Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries and Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr Ryan Spagnol, at the Presidential Palace in Valletta.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his spouse, Dr Lydia Abela, and their daughter, Giorgia Mae.

Also sharing in the season’s greetings were Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna; Speaker of the House of Representatives Anġlu Farrugia; Members of Parliament; Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti; and Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech and Mrs Grech, at the Presidential Palace, Valletta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, President George Abela with family other parliamentarians. Credit: DOI

Prime Minister Robert Abela, President George Abela with family other parliamentarians. Credit: DOI

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Georgia Mae, and Prime Minister Robert Abela (left to right). Credit: DOI