Seat has brought a darker edge to its Ateca SUV with a new FR Black Edition grade.

It builds on the sporty-looking FR Sport trim with a number of black styling elements across the exterior and interior of the car.

Its door mirror housings are finished in gloss black paint, as are the window and grille surrounds. Black roof rails are added too, along with 19-inch ‘Exclusive’ gloss black alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, its seats are upholstered in black leather for no extra cost.

As it’s based on the FR Sport grade, standard equipment includes full LED headlights, an eight-speaker audio setup, support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through its infotainment system that also contains 3D navigation, cruise control and Seat’s Park Assist system which brings sensors front and rear.

Seat also includes its ‘Winter Pack’ here, which adds heated seats, heated washers to prevent freezing of windscreen washer fluid as well as an indicator for said fluid. There’s also a 10-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’, replacing traditional dials and gauges in front of the driver with a configurable display.

A number of powertrain options are available for the Ateca FR Black Edition, ranging from a 1.5-litre petrol unit producing 148bhp to a 2.0-litre diesel unit 187bhp, with a choice of a manual or ‘DSG’ automatic gearbox. Officially-claimed fuel efficiency ranges from 40.4-41.5mpg to 47.1-49.6mpg on the WLTP Combined cycle depending on powertrain.