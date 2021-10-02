SEAT received the AUTOBEST trophy for the 'Best Buy Car of Europe 2021,' won by the SEAT Leon. The 20th edition of the AUTOBEST Gala Awards ceremony took place in Barcelona and brought together over 150 guests from 34 different countries as trophies are handed to the winners.

The AUTOBEST awards garner their significance in part because the jury consists of 32 judges made up of some of the most recognised automotive journalists from all over Europe. It’s the second time in SEAT’s 70 years of history that the company has taken the honour; in 2017 the SEAT Ateca took the same award, highlighting the dedication to developing vehicles that offer something truly exceptional in the market.

