SEAT has presented a major breakthrough in its urban mobility strategy with a triple announcement – the creation of a new strategic business unit, SEAT Urban Mobility, the presentation of its new e-Kickscooter concept and the first electric e-Scooter concept ever in the close to 70-year history of the company.

This new business unit will integrate all the product, service and platform-based mobility solutions and is set to market launch the e-Scooter in 2020. Moreover, the new e-Kickscooter concept will also be included in this unit and complement the portfolio that began with the SEAT EXS in 2018.

SEAT Urban Mobility will also integrate Respiro, the car-sharing platform that currently operates in Madrid and since recently in the city of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat. Respiro has a fleet of sustainable vehicles that run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and will soon be joined by the new Mii electric.

SEAT has also exhibited its fully electric e-Scooter concept with a compact design based on stylised geometric shapes. The final version of the motorcycle will ultimately be commercialised in 2020, and it will be available to both private users and shared services fleets. SEAT has a collaboration agreement with the Barcelona-based scooter maker Silence, which would be build them in its facilities in Molins de Rei, located halfway between Barcelona and Martorell.

The e-Scooter concept is equipped with a 7kW motor with a peak rate of 11kW (14.8hp), equivalent to 125cc, which delivers instant engine torque of 240Nm. The scooter reaches a top speed of 100km/h, enough to accelerate to 50km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Furthermore, its driving range on a single charge amounts to 115 kilometres, according to WMTC test results.

The battery can be removed and easily charged at home or public charging stations. In addition, the e-Scooter concept has enough storage space for two helmets beneath the seat, it is connected, and users can track its battery charge level or location via a mobile app.