Seat has introduced sporty-looking FR and FR Sport trim levels to its Tarraco SUV.

A core element of these grades are its visual changes, with both bringing a new bodykit to the car in a bid to add a more aggressive look. More specifically, this brings revised front and rear bumpers, a twin-exit exhaust, a larger rear spoiler and black styling elements. 19-inch alloy wheels are also a standard fixture, rising to 20-inch for FR Sport models.

Inside the cabin, sports seats feature up front with the driver’s side unit benefitting from electric adjustment. In FR Sport, these seats are finished in black leather.

We've added FR and FR Sport trims to our seven-seat Tarraco SUV. Starting from £31,680 the design DNA fuses performance, practicality and sporty-appeal. You'll get to see the newest member of the family at the Geneva Motor Show next month. pic.twitter.com/ivat2Z2BR1 — SEAT UK Media (@SEAT_UK_media) February 11, 2020

Standard equipment on the FR includes full LED headlights, Seat’s Digital Cockpit which replaces dials in front of the driver with a 10.25-inch display, while an eight-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also features.

FR Sport builds on this with rear- and top-view cameras, heated front seats and heated washer nozzles.

The Tarraco’s full existing engine line-up is offered on these new trims, including a variety of petrol and diesel options.