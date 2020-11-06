Students are expected to start receiving their SEC and Matriculation results of the examinations held in September on Friday. Results will be communicated via SMS and by post, the university said.

It said in a statement that of the 5,224 candidates who had registered for the main session of SEC examinations, originally planned to take place in March, 2,869 eventually applied for the special September session.



The majority of the SEC candidates (1,915) were born in 2004, keeping the percentage of 16-year-olds consistent with that reported in 2019.



Their overall performance was generally good with the highest pass rate obtained being 76.2% (Grade 1-7) in the English language. Candidates’ pass mark in Maltese and mathematics was 62.3% and 62.2, respectively.

More females applied for SEC examinations than males (1,548 vs 1,321).

Although 3,726 candidates had originally applied for the MATSEC first session, 4,798 candidates were accommodated for the special September session, since an additional 1,072 candidates registered for the special September session.



A total 1,138 of these candidates were awarded their Matriculation certificate and will be able to proceed with their tertiary education depending on their chosen programme of study.

While most undergraduate degrees at the University have already commenced, some, including the Doctor of Medicine and Surgery and Master of Dental Surgery, will start later this month.