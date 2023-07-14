Applications for free SEC revision classes have launched.

These classes are organised by the Youth Guarantee Project and funded through the European Union. They are aimed at students who will be sitting for their September resits in biology, English, Maltese, mathematics and physics.

The revision classes were first launched in 2014, and since then have supported over 5,000 students to achieve their desired results.

They will kick off on July 24 and continue for five weeks until the end of August. Students aged between 15 and 24 years and whose mark was 6, 7, U, or were absent are eligible to apply.

They can choose to attend a maximum of three subjects, including one science subject.

Students can apply here between July 18 at 10am.

Thie scheme is co-funded by the European Union through the European Social Fund Plus.