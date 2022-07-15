Following the publication of results of the SEC examinations (O levels) Jobsplus has launched applications for free revision classes for English, Maltese, Mathematics, Biology and Physics aimed at those sitting for the September resits.

The revision classes will take place between July 25 and August 31. Students whose mark is 6, 7, U or Absent in the five subjects and who are aged between 15 and 24 are eligible to join.

The students may apply for a maximum of three subjects which they can attend either online or in one of four centres in Mosta, Blata l-Bajda, Paola and Victoria.

Those interested can apply via www.jobsplus.gov.mt/revisionclasses until Tuesday.