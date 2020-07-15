Two types of diet ice cream sold in two-litre tubs by Smiles may contain pieces of plastic inside them, health authorities warned on Wednesday.

Smiles Slimex Dessert Ripple and Strawberry Ripple with an expiry date of up to January 12, 2022, could be contaminated.

It is the second time in a week that authorities have issued a warning about ice cream sold by the company. On Saturday, a health warning was issued about a number of Smiles' two litres ice cream tubs. These, too, may contain pieces of plastic.

Six of Smiles' flavours - vanilla, chocolate, dessert ripple, nocciola, strawberry, strawberry ripple - with expiry date of up to January 12, 2022 were taken off shelves following that initial warning.