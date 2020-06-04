A fresh call for applications for Skolasajf - the government-run summer school for primary school children - attracted 1,650 applications on its first day, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said on Thursday.

Applications were down by half, to some 5,000, when the original call for applications was issued early in May, with parents concerned over Covid-19.

But Bonnici said such a strong response on Thursday showed public confidence.

He urged parents to apply because acceptance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications close on Tuesday.

Guidelines for childcare centres issued

Skolasajf is due to open on July 1, two weeks earlier than normal. That will follow the opening of childcare centres as from Friday.

The detailed protocol to regulate the safe operation of childcare centres was published earlier on Thursday by the Health Department.

Among other requirements, it says that:

The Covid-19 Maximum Child Capacity per Childcare Centre must be based on six square metres per child, instead of the standard 5 square meters per child.

Parents/guardians and children are to have their temperature examined outside the premises during drop-off. If a parent and/or child has a temperature or appears sick, the child is not to be admitted to the childcare centre.

Hand hygiene stations should be set up at the entrance of the facility, so that children can clean their hands before they enter.

Sign-in stations must be located outside at the reception area and parents have to take their own pen.

Childcare providers must greet children outside as they arrive or at the reception area of the centre.

Pushchairs or any kind of baby carriers will not be allowed in centres.

Non-essential belongings such as personal toys etc shall also be prohibited apart from toys or educational material.

All food items have to be presented in disposable containers if possible. There will be no return of any unused food and disposable containers. If disposable containers are not possible, then containers are to be cleaned and wiped down before being taken into the premises.

Children and carers must remain within the same cluster/group, which composition must remain constant. There should be no more than six supervised children per cluster/group.

Common functional rooms should be used alternately, not simultaneously by children from different groups.

At nap time, children must be spaced out as much as possible, ideally two metres apart.

No outings from the confines of the centre are to be held by centres and no special events such as festivals, holiday events, special performances, Open Days, Moving-On Ceremonies and visits by guests should be held.

There will be no written reports on the children’s development. Instead, electronic reports should be provided.

Communication with centre’s staff and management for day to day necessities can only be done through online services.



