The Malta U-19’s women’s team completed another comeback victory after having the edge over Faroe Islands in a five-goal thriller, in their final European qualifier in the Northern Ireland.

The Maltese girls cancelled a two-goal deficit in a space of six minutes through Tammy Falzon, an own goal and Martina Fenech to pick up their second win in three qualifying games in round 2.

