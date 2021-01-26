A 16-0 run spread between the last three minutes of the first half and the first three minutes of the second overturned the score in ARMS Depiro’s favour and was extremely influential in this Depiro win over Hibs.

The win helped Depiro to move to the second spot in the standings and even register their second success on the trot.

Hibs presented a new import player, Daphnee Frieson. The 32-year old center from Mobile, Alabama and who played with Stetson in the NCAA, has been quite around a number of countries including Lebanon, Romania, Lithuania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Puerto Rico, Spain, Albania and the last two years in Australia.

Her first local hoop came sandwiched around two treys from Naomi Farrugia as Hibs raced to an early 9-2 lead.

At the other end, Hannah Johnson, who returned on the court after a month absence due to injury, inspired her team-mates to get into the game and her points together with those from colleagues Claire Ciantar and Leanne Duncan helped the Mtarfa-based side to reopen the game.

