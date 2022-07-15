CAP-Sounds, a music agency based in Germany, is releasing a digital compilation of Maltese music hits on July 15.

The record label, which had published Miriam Christine’s Eurovision entry on cassette and CD in 1996, has continued to support Maltese artists over the years and some time ago released the first digital compilation entitled Maltese Hits, including songs such as Sa l-Aħħar by Fabrizio Faniello; Kewkba by Janice Mangion; Ħolma by Thea Garrett and Lest Ngħix Biss Għalik by Glen Vella, among others.

The songs have received more than 300,000 streams in total, with listeners from several countries besides Malta, including Australia, the UK, Germany, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Italy.

Following this interest and growth in original Maltese music, CAP-Sounds has decided to launch a second compilation of original songs in Maltese.

Maltese Hits Vol II includes, among others, the two winners of Mużika Mużika: Ħarsa Biss by Glen Vella and Bla Tarf by Kurt Calleja; the last two winners of the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza: Kuruni by Ruth Portelli and Nifs by Cherylis; as well as some public favourites from other Maltese music shows including: Jien Ma Naħdimx by Karen DeBattista, X’Jimpurtani by MARA, Għażiż by Danica Muscat, Ġmielek by Claudia Faniello, Fjamma by Fabrizio Faniello and Teżor by Janice Mangion and George Curmi, il-Pusé.

A total of 20 songs have made the final cut, and one can listen to them on Spotify or else purchase them through other online media, such as iTunes, Amazon Music and Apple Music, among other platforms, by clicking here: https://bfan.link/maltese-hits

For more information about CAP-Sounds, visit www.cap-sounds.de/.