The second edition of the Malta Business Awards has been launched by the Malta Chamber of SMEs in collaboration with Malta Enterprise and the Enterprise Ministry.

Applications are open until July 31at www.maltabusinessawards.mt.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said these awards are a tool for businesses to showcase their work.

Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli said economic growth is driven by the dedication and hard work of enterprises in the country.

“We want every business in Malta to achieve and exceed its own goals where the services and products offered will be of excellence, which not only serve our country’s customers but also abroad,” she said.

The awards, Dalli said, serve to show success stories for businesses to learn from each other. They also presented an opportunity for enterprises to see how they could improve their services and processes.

Malta Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Agius Mamo urged businesses to apply.

Companies, she said, can apply for more than one prize. It also announced that the first selected companies will be announced on September 11 and the finalists would be announced on October 30. The final evening will take place on December 1.

