In the second edition of the Malta Flamenco Festival taking place on June 16 and 17 at the Gardjola Gardens in Senglea, audiences will be able to encounter the main three elements of flamenco from Andalusia.

The event will open its doors at 7pm with the first performance beginning at 8.30 pm.

“Audiences will be able to enjoy the different rhythms, melodies and harmonies with which this art is performed, giving rise to a full original night of Hispanic nuances,” say the festival organisers.

The Malta Flamenco Festival focuses on the form and nature of flamenco as it is performed and developed in different parts of the geography, within a language that today is an Intangible Heritage of Humanity, they continue.

The cast of this event is made up of leading figures on the current music scene, with the participation of local artists dedicated to dance.

Among the participants are the singers Miguel Rosendo and Jesus Flores, the dancer Miguel El Rubio, and guitarist Alejandro De Chacón. Teachers and advanced students attending flamenco dance schools in Malta will be special guests at the festival.

The second edition of the Malta Flamenco Festival is taking place between June 16 and 17 at the Gardjola Gardens in Senglea at 7pm. For more information, contact info@maltaflamencofestival.com or call 7921 6128.