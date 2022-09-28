The second edition of Malta Enterprise’s Start Up Festival will be held between October 13 and 14 at Villa Bighi in Kalkara.

The event, which is organised by Malta Enterprise, will allow entrepreneurs to meet investors while local and international speakers will also be taking part in panels held throughout the two-day event.

“Last year, being the first edition, we had some doubts about how things will go but the event was a success and it helped the start-ups' ecosystem flourish.

“The event ensures there is networking between entrepreneurs,” Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said.

The programme of events will focus on two main areas: the need to understand what it means to be an entrepreneur and matchmaking between start-ups and investors.

“Some of these investors, both local and foreign, will be at the event to get to know entrepreneurs,” Farrugia said.

On her part, Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli, who was also at the launch said the government continues to be committed to helping start-ups.

“In a year Malta Enterprise assisted 35 projects and in the first six months of 2022, there had already been 15 projects approved. All these projects will create some 800 new careers in 3 years with an investment of 22 million euros handed in assistance.

“We want to see new ideas flourish,” Dalli said.

Those interested in participating can register by logging into the website startinmalta.com