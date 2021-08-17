The second edition of the Dementia Awareness National Awards will be held on September 24.

Following last year's postponement of the event due to the COVID pandemic, this year the authorities will be holding a series of activities throughout September, the month dedicated to raising awareness about the condition.

The Dementia Awareness Awards recognise the altruistic gestures, dedication, and sacrifices by individuals, professionals, family members, and organisations who care for people suffering from dementia and their relatives.

Nominations opened on Tuesday and can be submitted until September 6.

This year three awards will be handed out: one will recognise an outstanding contribution in the field of dementia, a second one will be awarded to an informal carer, while the third will be given to a professional or a team of professionals who officially work in the sector.

Forms can be downloaded from here or from the Ministry for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing, Zone 3, Commerce Street, Mrieħel, Birkirkara, Malta.

Nominations can be sent by email to dementiaaward@gov.mt or by post to the ministry.

More information on 2590 3058.