The second edition of the Malta Businesswoman of the Year Award (MBWYA) was launched by President George Vella.

The award, created with the support of HSBC Bank Malta plc, under the patronage of President George Vella, is designed to promote andrecognise women who have achieved significant success in business and, therefore, also aims to inspire and empower women to reach their full potential.

This year’s edition of MBWYA will once again be sponsored by HSBC, together with Farsons Group and Nestlé Malta Ltd.

The 2020 editionwill be divided into a number of categories. The main award will be presented to a female business owner or entrepreneur, director, executive/manager or professional who has achieved outstanding success.

Additionally, an award will also be presented to the Young Businesswoman of the Year, a female business leader under 35 years of age who is already blazing a trail for her generation. Two company awards will also be given to recognise those businesses which display excellence in the promotion of women in business.

More information on MBWYA, including how to apply, are available at www. mbwya.com.mt. Applications close on Wednesday, April 1.