The second edition of the Transport Malta Quarterly T-21 has been published. The first edition was launched in January this year. The T-21 is a new Transport Malta publication with the aim to bring Transport Malta closer to the public and to society at large including the Authority’s stakeholders. This publication is also a means of informing the public about the Authority’s latest initiatives, projects and policies as well as to provide useful information to the general public on a number of services offered by Transport Malta.

This publication, which is the first of its kind for Transport Malta, covers the latest news and information on initiatives taken by the Authority from time to time. The publication includes content on related transport infrastructure, sustainable mobility, intelligent transport systems, enforcement, logistics as well as education and services.

The second edition includes various interesting articles, including on the Land Transport Directorate, Grand Harbour clean-up currently under way, a special coverage on the removal of the two jack-up rigs from Grand Harbour, a feature on driving licences, as well as Q and A on vehicle registration and vehicle scrapping.

The editor of the publication is Peter Paul Barbara, a director within the Office of the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Transport Malta. The publication is produced with the collaboration and assistance of the Authority’s marketing department.

The publication is available here.