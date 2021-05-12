The second episode of the Treasures from Malta podcast has just been released.

It is produced by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti.

In this episode, Francesca Balzan interviews Kurt Arrigo, an award-winning international marine photographer whose underwater shots have wowed us for decades.

His art, his travels and his adventures in search of the perfect shot are discussed.

You can listen to the podcast on https://www.patrimonju.org/fpm-podcasts or subscribe to the Treasures from Malta podcast series on Spotify or any of the major podcast directories so that you’re updated whenever a new episode is out.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed producing it for you!