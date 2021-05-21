Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti’s second episode of Rewind: Great Exhibitions Revisited, a video series that recalls some of the organisation’s major exhibitions, has recently been launched.

This time the focus is on the exhibition Edward Caruana Dingli (1876-1950): Portraits, Views and Folkloristic Scenes, held at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta in 2010.

It showcased around 250 paintings by Caruana Dingli, sourced from private and public collections, both local and foreign. He is best known for his portraiture representing the upper echelons of society and his nostalgic scenes of Maltese life.

The episode features researcher Nadine Debattista speaking about her research process and her contribution to the exhibition, while Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti CEO and creative director Michael Lowell talks about the process of setting up the exhibition.

The latest episode can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/5sEDByiwAl/.